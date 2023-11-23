The Best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, & Travel Tuesday Deals

Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With Deals Week in full swing, ‘tis the season of epic sales. While many of us don’t think twice about snagging clothes, accessories, home decor, beauty essentials, and the like this time of year, don’t forget to take advantage of the many travel deals available during this time. Many hotels, cruise lines, and booking sites offer can’t-miss deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, along with the aptly named shipping holiday of Travel Tuesday (aka the day after Cyber Monday).

With this in mind, you can expect steep discounts on last-minute 2023 and 2024 travel, including huge discounts on flights, hotels, cruises, rental cars, and more. With so many deals clogging up your email inbox and Internet browser, narrowing down the best travel booking deals can be tricky. However, we’ve done our due diligence, carefully scouring the web to determine the creme de la creme of travel deals.

Read more at The Daily Beast.