Jamie Foxx SUED for sexual assault after a woman claimed he ‘rubbed her breasts’ while intoxicated and told her she ‘looked like Gabrielle Union’ after asking to take a photo with him in 2015

Jamie Foxx has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred eight years ago

In a new lawsuit, obtained by DailyMail.com, the actor was accused of placing ‘both hands’ on a woman’s waist before moving them ‘under her top’.

She claims he rubbed her breasts and “slid his hand down her pants and placed his fingers on and in her vagina and anus.”

Jamie Foxx has been charged with alleged sexual abuse in 2015.

In a new lawsuit obtained by DailyMail.comthe 55-year-old Oscar winner was accused of putting ‘both hands’ on a woman’s waist before moving them ‘under her top’.

The accuser alleged that he “began rubbing her breasts” after he “pulled her by the arm toward the back of the roof” at Catch NYC & Roof.

She claims the incident happened around 1am, a few hours after she and a friend were sitting at a table away from him at the celebrity hotspot.

Nasty accusations: Jamie Foxx has been charged with a sexual assault that allegedly took place in 2015 at Catch NYC & Roof (seen in 2023)

Celebrity Hotspot: The accuser claimed he “started rubbing her breasts” after he “pulled her by the arm toward the back of the roof” at Catch NYC & Roof (the restaurant above)

According to the lawsuit, “the plaintiff’s friend asked Foxx if he wanted to take a picture with her and the plaintiff” and he allegedly replied, “Sure, honey, anything for you.”

She claims he “seemed drunk at the time” and told her that “she looked like Gabrielle Union.”

Additionally, the accuser claimed that he told her, “Wow, you have that supermodel body” and that she smelled “so good.”

After he allegedly had physical contact with her, the accuser says she “attempted to step away and noticed a security guard and others who saw what had happened,” but says they “chose to walk away.”

She says things quickly escalated and claims he “slid his hand down her pants and placed his fingers on and in her vagina and anus.”

When her friend saw what was allegedly happening, the prosecutor said her friend ran toward her and “Jamie stopped touching her.”

The plaintiff claims to have sought medical treatment and suffered both pain and emotional distress “as a result of the ‘assault, assault, battery and battery.’

DailyMail.come has reached out to Foxx’s representatives but has not heard back at this time.