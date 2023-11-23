Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    News

    Fox Hosts Don’t Want Thanksgiving ‘History Lessons’

    By

    Nov 23, 2023 , , , ,
    Fox Hosts Don’t Want Thanksgiving ‘History Lessons’

    Fox News

    Fox News hosts on The Five were in agreement on Thanksgiving eve: their celebration of the holiday has no room for a “history lesson” from those who “don’t like America.”

    “Like clockwork, furious progressives and the media are trying to ensure that your Thanksgiving becomes a battleground,” The Five co-host Joey Jones said, leading off the segment. “They want to turn your humble turkey talk into a full-fledged political smackdown.”

    Jones cited two recent op-eds in The New York Times and The Nation. In the former, a Cornell University organizational psychologist argues that there are health drawbacks of declining to speak up about a family member’s opposing political views at the dinner table due to “insinuation anxiety.” In the latter, a Native American activist and attorney supports “dropping the lie of Thanksgiving and begin[ing] a Truthsgiving.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Read the insane list of questions landlord is asking renters to answer

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    They’ve still got it! As the Beatles chart worldwide with new song Now and Then, here’s a look behind the scenes at the making of the song

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    Hostages Released No Sooner Than Friday: Israel

    Nov 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Read the insane list of questions landlord is asking renters to answer

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    They’ve still got it! As the Beatles chart worldwide with new song Now and Then, here’s a look behind the scenes at the making of the song

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    Hostages Released No Sooner Than Friday: Israel

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    Shaquille Leonard helps hand out turkeys to 200 families in Indianapolis just HOURS after being released by Colts, as linebacker says decision to cut him was the ‘biggest surprise ever’

    Nov 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy