Fox Hosts Don’t Want Thanksgiving ‘History Lessons’

Fox News hosts on The Five were in agreement on Thanksgiving eve: their celebration of the holiday has no room for a “history lesson” from those who “don’t like America.”

“Like clockwork, furious progressives and the media are trying to ensure that your Thanksgiving becomes a battleground,” The Five co-host Joey Jones said, leading off the segment. “They want to turn your humble turkey talk into a full-fledged political smackdown.”

Jones cited two recent op-eds in The New York Times and The Nation. In the former, a Cornell University organizational psychologist argues that there are health drawbacks of declining to speak up about a family member’s opposing political views at the dinner table due to “insinuation anxiety.” In the latter, a Native American activist and attorney supports “dropping the lie of Thanksgiving and begin[ing] a Truthsgiving.”

