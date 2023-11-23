The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Go Digging for Kyle and Mauricio Cheating Rumors

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Bravo

Like a stereotypical Southern Belle, Sutton Stracke is good for talking shit and getting in her castmates’ personal business. And on tonight’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she launches her latest probe into Kyle’s midlife crisis.

We pick up Episode 5 right where last week’s unwarranted cliffhanger left off, in the middle of Sutton and Kyle debating the former’s behavior in Las Vegas. After Kyle basically calls her mentally imbalanced, Sutton decides to flip the tables on her. “What’s going on with YOU?” Sutton shoots back.

Kyle immediately seems to know what Sutton’s getting at, regarding her lifestyle changes that include no drinking, working out obsessively, and a series of juvenile tattoos that she looks like she got on a Delaware beach. She tells Sutton to “bring on” her suspicions before she storms out of her house in her hideous bedazzled hoodie. Clearly, this is a woman with nothing to hide!

Read more at The Daily Beast.