‘He’s just part of the ship’s crew’: Oli the cat set for fantastic voyage in Sydney to Hobart

Around 62,000 sailors have taken part in the Sydney-Hobart crossing since 1945, but next month a friendly feline named Oli could boldly go where no cat has gone before.

Sylph VI

Participant from Sydney to Hobart

Category: Two-handed

Type: Alan Payne Custom Sloop

Overall length: 12.5 m

Crew: Bob Williams / Chris Warren (co-skippers)

When retired naval officer Bob Williams first applied to take part in the race this year, there was never any question that Oli would take part in the 628 nautical mile journey to Constitution Dock.

“It’s not about making the decision to bring him, this is his home,” Williams said aboard his ship Sylph VI.

“He’s just part of the ship’s crew. He’s been with me for several years now. He’s part of the furniture.”

Oli has been traveling with Williams on Sylph for around five years and has lost his sea legs during that time.

“He used to get seasick the first day out, but it seems like that’s pretty much over it now,” Williams said.

“He doesn’t like bad weather, but he eventually gets used to it and finds a place to curl up and sleep more.”

In fact, Oli has become such an experienced sailor that Williams was keen to take him on a non-stop world tour around Cape Horn during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the Department of Agriculture wouldn’t allow me,” Williams said.

“I tried, I wanted him to come with me but unfortunately he couldn’t. I had a friend looking after him for this particular trip.”

Oli is believed to be the first cat to take part in the bluewater classic.

Bob Williams wanted to take Oli on his world tour during COVID, but the Department of Agriculture wouldn’t let him.(PAA: Dean Lewins)

But because the race dates back 78 years, it’s impossible to know for sure whether a cat could have been aboard one of the early ships.

Animals were certainly taken along for the ride at this time; homing pigeons have been used to send news ashore since the inaugural event in 1945.

Sylph herself has a long history in racing, having previously competed in the race five times in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Williams bought it in 1997 and has since circumnavigated the world two and a half times.

Sylph enters Hobart in the doubles division, with Williams’ friend Chris Warren lined up as co-skipper.

Completed in 1960 and measuring 40 feet (12 meters), it will reach Hobart a few days after the four high-tech 100-foot (30.5 m) supermaxis.

Williams and Warren aren’t bothered by this and they don’t believe Oli will be either.

“He’s fine, when I’m in the bunk he’ll come and snuggle. He’s happy,” Williams said.

