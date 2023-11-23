Shaquille Leonard helps hand out turkeys to 200 families in Indianapolis just HOURS after being released by Colts, as linebacker says decision to cut him was the ‘biggest surprise ever’

Shaquille Leonard was surprisingly cut by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday

But he said handing out turkeys later in the day brought him “joy.”

Despite being released on Tuesday, Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard stuck around to hand out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

Leonard, a three-time All-Pro, was surprisingly cut by the Colts when his playing time diminished in his sixth season.

But the 28-year-old put the unfortunate news behind him just hours later as he helped local families prepare their holiday meals.

According to TMZLeonard impacted approximately 200 families with his good deeds.

Although he was seen smiling at the event, he revealed that his release was a total shock to him.

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard – the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year – was fired this week

“It was the biggest surprise ever,” Leonard said Fox 59.

On his changing role in the team, he added: “I honestly thought if I didn’t go (start), I was going to be a backup. I didn’t think I’d be fired on my day off and get fired.”

Nevertheless, Leonard helped make Thanksgiving better for many families and took photos with fans at the event – something that seemed to cheer him up.

“When I heard (about his release) today, I was heartbroken … just seeing the smiles on (fans’) faces brings joy to me.”

After his release, he said in a statement: “Indy, I want to thank you for welcoming me and my family with open arms. ‘The last six years have been nothing short of incredible! In good times and bad, you have all been by my side. My apologies for not bringing that (Lombardi) trophy back to the 317.”

Leonard was selected by the franchise in the second round of the 2018 draft.

General Manager Chris Ballard added: “Shaq is the ultimate competitor and has been a fan favorite since arriving as a rookie in 2018. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions to the team and the city of Indianapolis over the past six seasons. We wish him the best and he will always remain a valued member of the Horseshoe.”