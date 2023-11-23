They’ve still got it! As the Beatles chart worldwide with new song Now and Then, here’s a look behind the scenes at the making of the song

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Decades after officially calling it quits, The Beatles have a worldwide hit single with Now and Then, their last song ever.

The beautiful ballad is currently number six on the ARIA chart and was written by the late John Lennon, who wrote it years after The Beatles broke up in 1970.

And fans can find out the whole story behind the making of the song with the new documentary ‘Now and Then The Beatles’, currently streaming on Disney+.

Director Oliver Murray’s 12-minute film features exclusive, must-see footage of the Beatles in their 1960s heyday.

The film stars original Beatles members Paul McCartney, 81, and Ringo Starr, 83.

Also featured are their former bandmates John Lennon, who was murdered in 1980 at the age of 40, and George Harrison, who died of cancer in 2001 at the age of 58.

Several scenes feature moving home movies of Lennon enjoying his family life with his son Sean Ono Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono.

There is also footage of McCartney, Starr and Harrison attempting to record Lennon’s song in 1995.

Elsewhere, the film describes how Lennon first recorded the song at home in New York, singing it while accompanying himself on the piano.

As the Beatles top the charts worldwide with the new song Now and Then, Disney+ has released a new documentary about the making of the song Pictured: The Late John Lennon, the Former Beatle Who Wrote the Song and Sings the Lead Vocals

The beautiful ballad is currently number six in the ARIA charts and was written by Lennon years after The Beatles broke up in 1970. Pictured: The Beatles – John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison in their 1960s heyday

This ‘demo recording’ was eventually passed on to the remaining Beatles.

But Harrison, McCartney and Starr couldn’t complete the song with Lennon’s voice.

After Harrison died in 2001, Starr and McCartney returned to the studio in 2022 to complete the song.

Using new software developed by New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson (Lord of the Rings), Lennon’s original voice was ‘separated’ from his demo.

This song, which features only Lennon’s voice singing the melody without the piano, meant that Now and Then could finally be completed.

Director Oliver Murray’s 12-minute film features exclusive, must-see throwback footage of the Beatles, including rare home movie footage

The other Beatles contribute their original parts, with McCartney on bass, Harrison on guitar and Starr on drums.

Now and Then is The Beatles’ first hit in 54 years, the last being The Ballad Of John And Yoko from 1969.

Other previous number one songs include classics like Hey Jude, All You Need Is Love, Yellow Submarine, Help! and Love Me Do – their first number one hit.

The band broke up in April 1970, but due to legal issues the split was not made official until 1974.