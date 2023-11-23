Read the insane list of questions landlord is asking renters to answer

<!–

A landlord has stunned Australian renters with a shocking list of questions to assess whether they would be worthy apartment tenants.

The insane checklist asked potential renters several bizarre questions: whether they were married, what type of car they owned and whether their MyGov was linked to their ATO account.

Around 20 questions appeared on the “rent application form”, with respondents asked to fill in the answers and return them to the landlord.

A copy of the app was shared on several social media platforms, including Facebook and X.

Social media users were stunned by the list lambasting the owner for the type of questions he had crafted.

A landlord has compiled a list of bizarre questions (pictured), shocking tenants over the unusual requests before they are considered an eligible tenant for the apartment.

Australia’s housing crisis continues to worsen as Australians struggle to enter the property market due to back-to-back interest rate hikes.

“This is what happens when vacancy rates are this low,” one wrote.

‘OH MY GOD!’ » another added.

“Do you have MyGov linked to ATO? » Gee, I wonder why anyone asks that? said another.

“Is this really legal?”

Others saw the funnier side of the owner’s requests and wondered why they didn’t ask more weird questions.

“They must add: mother’s maiden name, first dog’s name, city where you were born. All the common questions about recovery,” one user wrote.

“I forgot to ask for a copy of the bank statements,” said another.

“This is also what every real estate agent (sic) asks for.”

Some questioned whether the form was fake and whether a real owner had asked for these requests to be met before renting the apartment.

“This looks suspicious and fishy,” one user wrote.

Many suggested it was a scammer pretending to be an owner.

Low vacancy rates mean there are few properties available for renters

The list of bizarre questions comes as Australians continue to struggle to find a roof to keep over their heads as house prices soar and availability dwindles.

House prices in Australian cities have jumped by double digits in less than a year, despite 13 interest rate hikes in 18 months that sent the cash rate soaring to 4.35 percent .

The latest figures from Core Logic showed Australia’s national rental property vacancy rate fell to a record low of 1.1 per cent.

Rent listings across the country also fell to their lowest level since November 2012.

Building permits fell by 40 percent following the bankruptcy of several large companies.