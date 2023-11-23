The New Yorker Who Confronted a Food Vendor’s VIP ‘Bully’

YouTube

A construction worker who came to a Manhattan halal cart vendor’s aid during a shocking tirade by a former presidential adviser doesn’t think he did anything particularly special, but rather, “just a normal New York thing.”

“This is New York,” Zak Tamymy, 53, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday night. “… We stand up for what’s wrong. And that’s all I did. I am not a hero. And I’m not a Good Samaritan. I’m just a New Yorker who saw something wrong and did something about it.”

Tamymy’s account sheds new light on a disturbing series of viral videos that emerged on Tuesday, showing Seldowitz verbally abusing 24-year-old Mohammed Hussein with a barrage of Islamophobic invective.

