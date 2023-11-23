The 15 best tech organizer bags to store and protect your gadgets

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

If you misplace cords and chargers often, it’s time for you to get a tech travel organizer.

Whether traveling for pleasure or commuting for work or school, staying connected is a given. And staying connected likely means not only toting a smartphone or laptop but also cords, cables, headphones, and other accessories. A tech organizer bag can help by keeping your tech secure, tidy, and easy to manage while on the go.

Our favorites include the Native Union Stow Lite Organizer; this soft-sided organizer is small enough to fit into a backpack or tote yet features enough storage space for a variety of accessories. We also like the Topo Designs Tech Case; it’s large enough to fit a pair of headphones or a tablet and has several smaller pockets and compartments for cables, earbuds, or charge blocks. Other great brands include Bellroy, Incase, Mystery Ranch, Away, Thule, and more.

If this level of organization piques your interest, we’ve rounded up our favorite tech organizer bags that’ll bring order to any setup, whether it’s just a few cables or a complete mobile workstation.

Quick tip: Put a Tile tracker or Apple AirTag in your tech organizer bag. If you ever lose the bag, you can use the tracker to locate it.

Native Union Stow Lite Organizer Native Union With a wide assortment of premium tech accessories that lean toward Apple products, Native Union is a brand not to be missed. The Stow Lite Organizer features a soft-quilted interior with loops and pockets to handle most essentials and is designed to hold its shape and stand upright. Like the look, but need more space? The brand’s full-sized Stow Organizer should do the trick. Bagsmart Electronic Organizer Amazon If you’re looking for compartments, Bagsmart’s Electronic Organizer offers plenty and then some. Featuring seven elastic loops, a zippered pocket, and five small elastic mesh pockets, this organizer is great for people who lug around a lot of techy bits and bobs. If you want to save some cash, this bag is a worthy alternative to similar bi-fold organizers in the category. Amazon Basics Universal Travel Case Amazon If it’s a good deal that you’re after, you’ll appreciate this pick from Amazon’s in-house line. It has all the organizational features most people want in an electronics case: stretch-mesh pockets, small zippered compartments, plus a bright orange interior to make it easier to locate things. This case is typically priced below $15. Eagle Creek Pack-It Reveal E-Tools Organizer Mini Eagle Creek When you’re not hauling a ton of accessories but still need to keep a few things neatly packed, the Reveal E-Tools Organizer Mini is small enough to fit in a coat pocket. It’s made with soft, recycled materials and won’t add any extra weight to everything you’re carrying. The Reveal comes in a larger “pro” size if you need more room. Bellroy Tech Kit Bellroy If there’s one label we can trust with our everyday carry essentials, it’s Bellroy. The Australian-based brand’s bags and wallets are functional, durable, and easy on the eyes, and its Tech Kit — which is also available in a compact size — is no exception. We appreciate this kit’s soft-shell body for the added structure and protection, and the leather detailing is a nice touch. While the pouch lays flat, those looking for a stand-up design should look into the brand’s Desk Caddy, which is equally generously sized. Incase Facet Accessory Organizer Incase The Facet Organizer is a zippered case with a slim profile for those who want something compact. Like all Incase bags, it has a cool, minimalist design. It has a durable construction made from recycled materials. It may not look like it, but there are enough compartments for cables, adapters, batteries, or whatever you need to carry. Away Tech Case Away Are you one of the many people who travel with Away’s hard-shell rolling luggage? Designed to fit seamlessly into the brand’s lineup of suitcases, the Tech Case is better suited for a weekend out-of-town than daily use. With two elastic loops and a bottom mesh compartment, it’s a convenient choice for frequent flyers with less tech to carry around. If you’re looking for “just a pouch,” check out Away’s F.A.R. pouch, a simple catch-all made from recycled ripstop nylon. Mystery Ranch Mission Control Organizer Mystery Ranch The large version of the Mission Control has ample room for cables, chargers, portable batteries, headphones, and more. Compartments help keep things organized, while a front pocket lets you store a phone or whatever you need quick access to. What we like is the extra padding to protect against drops. Mystery Ranch’s durable bags have a terrific build quality, and they offer a lifetime warranty in case of defects. The Mission Control is also available in small and medium sizes. Calpak Tech Organizer Calpak A brand that’s no stranger to luggage and travel organizers, LA-based Calpak designed its Tech Organizer with flexibility in mind: the bag has loops and pockets on one side, and interior and exterior mesh compartments that are accessed by a zipper. And in a category filled with muted colorways, we appreciate Calpak’s fun patterns and designs, which change with the seasons. Aer Slim Pouch Aer For a more rugged option, Aer’s slim pouch features an exterior done up in heavy-duty Cordura ballistic nylon, a fabric originally developed for military body armor. The San Francisco brand opted for a wide-access main compartment with mesh pockets and elastic loops, while still maintaining a slim profile that’ll easily fit in most bags. Peak Design Tech Pouch Peak Design Peak Design’s Tech Pouch has a slot for literally every tech accessory you might want to haul. It serves the person who wants to carry it all. The brand has thought of everything, even down to the cable pass-through that allows you to easily charge devices. The only downfall? The bag is on the bulkier side, especially when filled. But given who it’s made for, that’s to be expected. Thule Subterra PowerShuttle Amazon If you’re looking for more capacity, the Subterra PowerShuttle organizer from Thule can corral a ton of tech. The Swedish outdoor brand made this organizer roomy enough to house a pair of over-ear headphones while still keeping a relatively slim profile. The bag also features a cord pass-through, which makes it easy to charge your devices on the go. Evergoods Civic Access Pouch Evergoods Founded by two ex-designers from Patagonia and GoRuck, Evergoods crafts its gear to appeal to those who’d pay top dollar for highly functional designs and materials that last. The Civic Access Pouch is fully padded and features an angled zipper opening that allows for easy access and visibility to what’s inside. There’s a zippered main compartment and a convenient top internal mesh pocket with a key leash. Topo Designs Tech Case Topo Designs This outdoor-friendly case from Topo Designs is built to meet every scenario imaginable. It’s a sizable padded carryall with a waterproof finish that features two main compartments. It’s big enough to fit larger devices like headphones and a tablet, with enough organization options to wrangle smaller cords, cables, and smaller accessories. Dsptch Cable Wallet Dsptch San Francisco’s Dsptch is known for tough, minimalist gear for utilitarian types, and the brand’s lineup of organizer bags offers a few options depending on how much gear you need to carry. We’re partial to the slim Cable Wallet, which is a foldable case with just enough room to carry essentials. Those who need more space should look to the Cable Case, which features 14 elastic slots and two zippered pouches with a carrying handle. What to look for in a tech organizer Everyone has different storage needs, so you should take stock of your necessities and buy them accordingly. You may end up forgoing an organizer with multiple pockets, loops, and compartments for something more simple and appropriate. In the case of tech organizer bags, bigger (and typically more expensive) isn’t necessarily better. For example, as a remote worker who’s consistently on the move, I value dedicated compartments and portability. I’ve managed to fit everything I need into the Incase Nylon Accessory Organizer, which comes with me wherever my desk might be. Beyond a laptop and phone charger, a portable hard drive, USB-C and Apple Lightning cables, wireless earbuds, and a pair of backup wired earbuds, I also pack pens, a pocket notebook, a microfiber cloth, and eye drops. That said, it’s smart to keep overall size in mind. Some soft-sided tech organizer bags can get bulky when filled. If you’re looking for something that’ll easily transfer from one bag to another — say, your daily tote bag to a carry-on — you’ll want to take every bag and scenario into account.

