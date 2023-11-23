Perth bushfires: At least 10 homes lost as massive blazes see emergency warnings issued in six suburbs in city’s north

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A major bushfire in Perth’s north which is believed to have destroyed homes continues to challenge firefighters, with an emergency warning issued for six suburbs.

Residents of Perth’s northern suburbs have been forced to flee an out-of-control bushfire that is believed to have destroyed up to 10 homes amid a scorching heatwave.

Western Australia Deputy Prime Minister Rita Saffioti confirmed at a press conference on Thursday that the fire had now caused “significant” damage which has now burned 1,663 hectares.

“I can confirm that at this stage 10 houses have been lost, as well as four sheds and numerous vehicles including caravans,” Ms Saffioti said.

“A lot of infrastructure, including power poles, has also been damaged, but as this is a real emergency it will take time to confirm the extent of the damage and the forecast for today is unforgiving.”

Smoke rises over Banksia Grove in Perth’s northern suburbs where bushfires have forced evacuations and homes have been destroyed.

Kwinana residents are using hoses to try to put out a bushfire that is threatening their homes.

Residents evacuated as bushfires close in on several Perth suburbs

More than 100 firefighters are battling the massive blaze which forced hundreds of local families to evacuate their properties overnight as embers rained down on their homes.

Videos and photos posted online appear to show gutted houses and sheds, with twisted and distorted tin roofs, surrounded by blackened gardens.

Another recorded firefighters battling spot fires near homes amid gusty winds and intense smoke that pushed the blaze into suburban streets.

An emergency warning remains in place for Wanneroo, Jandabup, Mariginiup, Melaleuca, Sinagra, Banksia Grove and Tapping, about 30km north of the city centre.

Some residents were told it was too late to leave their homes and should immediately find shelter away from the fire front moving southwest.

“You are in danger and must act immediately to survive,” fire and emergency services said Thursday.

“There is a threat to lives and homes. »

A helicopter is seen dumping water on a bushfire near Perth as the city endures scorching heatwave conditions.

Chief Superintendent Metropolitan David Gill said firefighters were working to strengthen containment lines around the fire.

“Under these conditions, these fires can spread very quickly,” he told ABC News.

He said the fire had “retreated” as it reached urban areas and was spreading along its flanks to the north and south.

“We expect strong winds again today in difficult conditions with high temperatures,” he said.

Western Australia is currently battling a severe heatwave and Perth is expected to reach 40C on Thursday, with wind gusts of up to 80km/h.

More than 1,000 properties in the bushfire zone are without power and there are reports of power poles and lines and other infrastructure damaged.

Several evacuation centers were also set up for residents and animals evacuated from the fire zone.

Local resident Bruno Rikli helped evacuate an elderly couple overnight as the fire spread a few blocks from their property.

“There was a huge plume of smoke in the night sky and a ball of red embers that were glowing red,” he told AAP.

“The roads were blocked but we got them out.”

Mr Rikli said the couple’s home survived the night without damage, but the wind began to blow on Thursday morning, with ash falling on homes several kilometers west of the fire.

“You can smell the smoke and it’s hazy, but the fire crews are doing an incredible job,” he said.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and 15 square kilometers of bush and grassland were burned.