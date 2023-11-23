Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    Shoppers Say This On-Sale Neck Cream Takes Decades Off Their Décolletage

    Shoppers Say This On-Sale Neck Cream Takes Decades Off Their Décolletage

    I never fully understood the importance of “don’t neglect your neck,” until one day approaching my thirties I noticed that my neck and chest looked years older than my face. Not only am I a side sleeper with a small bust (which is a ripe breeding ground for skin-creasing and eventual wrinkle formation), but I also grew up in Southern California, often living by the mantra “it’ll turn into a tan.”

    As you can imagine, I have deep, deep regrets about my past skin-care habits and, as a result, my chest and neck routine has become more comprehensive than the steps I follow for my face. Fortunately, now that I’ve discovered Dermelect’s new Self Esteem Neck Firming Lift Cream, I can actually skip some of the time-consuming steps I used to swear by thanks to its supercharged and multifunctional formula. Plus, it’s on sale right now for Black Friday. For a limited time take up to 30 percent off sitewide.

