Score 20% Off on P.volve’s Innovative, Low Impact Home Workout Equipment and Accessories Right Now

After a few years of doing home workouts, thanks to social distancing measures, I realized they never entirely yielded the same results that I used to get from the gym. Recently, I excitedly returned to the gym, determined to get back into the shape that I was in pre-pandemic. Ironically, I hurt myself badly each time I jumped back into my old routine. It wasn’t that I was unable, but more that the nature of my workouts had changed so much due to being limited at home that my body was not accustomed to the same high intensity. I was breaking down my joints or inadvertently causing injury by pushing myself to work out the same way I had a few years ago.

After a bit of research, I decided to order a P.volve kit. P.volve’s fitness approach is “an innovative low-impact toning workout designed to help you break a sweat, not your body.” Yes, please. This sounded like exactly what I needed, and right now, the kits are 40 percent off with code HOLIDAy20, so I decided to give it a shot. I chose the Essentials Kit ($78 with the discount), which includes three months of online classes. After the trial period, classes start at as little as $7.50 a month—less than two oat milk lattes and way less than my gym membership. The P.volve kits include the patented P.ball, P.band, ankle weights, and more. The P.ball is a unique accessory made to fit between the curve of your thighs with a wide resistance band. It’s designed to lift the glutes, sculpt the outer thighs, and fire up the core. Impressive! The ankle and wrist bands have velcro straps for comfort, unlike regular bands.

