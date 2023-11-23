A catering driver was so committed to the grind that he won $36.5 million and showed up for work the next Monday at 4:30 a.m.

A ticket for the Lotto Max, the draw that Pierre Richer won.

Pierre Richer, a man in Montréal, won $36.5 million in a jackpot in October.But he said he reported for work as usual the next Monday, and doesn’t plan on taking a vacation.Richer, who works as a driver for a catering company, said he feels “the same” after his big win.

A man in Montréal who snagged a $36.5 million lottery jackpot in October said he went straight back to work the next Monday.

Pierre Richer, who is in his 60s, doesn’t plan on retiring even after winning the October 6 Lotto Max, lottery organizer Loto-Québec said in a press release.

He’d bought the winning ticket while at a grocery to buy pie crust that was on sale, he said, per Canadian outlet Global News.

“I wasn’t going to buy it this week, but I had two free tickets in my pockets,” Richer said, per Global News. “I went to play them and I asked for two Lotto Max at the counter and that’s what happened. It cost me $10.”

Richer’s wife and daughter were the ones who realized he’d won, according to Loto-Québec.

When he was told the news, Richer said he was a “little happy” but barely reacted. “But you know, I just left the room and that was it,” he told Global News.

“I feel the same,” he told the outlet after receiving a giant lottery check. “Nothing has changed.”

Richer works as a driver for a catering company, and is also part of its shipping department, according to CTV News.

He went straight back to work at 4:30 a.m. on October 9, the Monday after he’d won, according to Loto-Québec. That day also just happened to be when Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving.

“I just can’t leave them alone in the dark because, without me there, the shipping department is just not feasible,” Richer told CTV News.

The grocery store that sold the winning ticket, a Super C on Boulevard Champlain, will receive a 1% commission of $365,000, per Loto-Québec.

Richer told CTV News that he plans to buy a new house and car, and might buy his family a vacation.

“I’m not a person who goes on vacation, so I’ll let them go on vacation,” he told the outlet.

