    Jordan Klepper Confronts Fox News’ ‘War on Christmas’ Believers

    While Donald Trump often takes credit for ending the so-called “War on Christmas,” it’s a battle the folks at Fox News have been fighting going all the way back to at least 2005. But was there ever a “war” at all? That’s the question The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic teamed up to tackle on Tuesday.

    While co-hosting the Thanksgiving Eve episode of The Daily Show, Klepper and Lydic ventured out of the studio and several blocks east to attend Fox’s All-American Christmas Tree Lighting, where they grilled their fellow celebrants on this protracted yuletide conflict.

    Perhaps unsurprisingly, the first few people they spoke with didn’t believe there was any such war. However, it didn’t take long for that sentiment to change, and for the duo to find “some civilians who truly have experienced the nog of war,” said Klepper.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

