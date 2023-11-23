Entire Town Told to Evacuate After Kentucky Train Derailment

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

A small town of approximately 200 people have been urged to evacuate on the eve of Thanksgiving after a train derailment that has caused concern due to a chemical spill.

In a statement Wednesday night, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency following the multiple-car train derailment that occurred in Rockcastle County, in eastern Kentucky.

“Response efforts for the incident are ongoing, and local officials are encouraging those in the town of Livingston to evacuate,” the statement said.

