Australian authorities investigating Indonesian boat arrival in remote WA

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Authorities are investigating how a group of 12 people ended up on a remote part of Australia’s west coast after traveling by boat from Indonesia.

The ABC has confirmed that Australian Border Force officials are working to establish how the group arrived in the northwest of the Australian mainland undetected.

It is not yet clear whether this group is made up of fishermen or asylum seekers.

The ABC contacted the Australian Border Force, who declined to comment on the matter.

“Australian Border Force does not comment on operational matters,” a spokesperson said.

Coalition home affairs spokesman James Paterson took aim at Labor when reports of their arrival first emerged.

“If confirmed, this would be the tenth human smuggling attempt to arrive illegally in Australia since May 2022, and reports that they have succeeded in reaching the Australian coast are particularly alarming,” he said. he declared in a press release.

The ABC has contacted Ms O’Neil’s office for comment.

Loading