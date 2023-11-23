Phil Mickelson hits out at ‘worst liar and pathetic human’ Alan Shipnuck over author’s report that the lefty claimed LIV Golf’s signing of Masters champion Jon Rahm was a ‘done deal’

Several notable former PGA Tour members have joined LIV Golf in the past year

Phil Mickelson and his biographer Alan Shipnuck have a history of beef

Phil Mickelson came out swinging after golf writer Alan Shipnuck claimed the golfer told people Jon Rahm was headed to LIV Golf.

Shipnuck posted on social media Wednesday that the left-hander privately told people that Masters champion Rahm’s defection to LIV Golf was a “done deal.”

However, 53-year-old Mickelson publicly poked back and hit back on social media.

“This is not true and I don’t know anything,” Mickelson responded. ‘I don’t want to know anything and I didn’t say anything. Alan is the worst liar and a pathetic human being.’

Rahm and Mickelson share an agent, Steve Loy, and Shipnuck said the southpaw is a “ruthless salesman/bulls*** artist, so take that for what it’s worth” before Mickelson himself responded to the report.

Phil Mickelson came swinging after golf writer Alan Shipnuck following a report

Jon Rahm has remained loyal to the PGA thus far, despite the huge contracts offered by LIV

Shipnuck responded to Mickelson’s denial a few hours later.

“I assume Phil tweeted at me? I wouldn’t know since he blocked me in a classic badass move,” Shipnuck wrote to X. “But we all know what he says publicly and privately is *very* different.”

While Rahm’s move to LIV Golf has been rumored for some time, Mail Sport reported that sources close to the 29-year-old firmly rejected the move from the PGA Tour.

However, prominent LIV players are privately optimistic that the Spaniard could be swayed by the lucrative mega-million dollar deal that the breakout has previously used to successfully lure some of golf’s biggest names away from the PGA Tour.

This rumbling was followed on Wednesday by a report from golf outlet Bunkered stating that the reigning Masters winner is in negotiations with Greg Norman’s circuit.

Rahm is currently the No. 3 golfer in the world, behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Shipnuck and Mickelson have a history of clashes after the author reported that the six-time major winner called the Saudis “scary bastards” last year.

Shipnuck published the novel “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar” last May.

He also wrote the book “LIV and Let Die: The Inside Story of the War Between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf,” which was released last month.

Mickelson didn’t take kindly to being rocked by Shipnuck’s Rahm-to-LIV rumor

Shipnuck responded to Mickelson’s call and stands by his reporting on Rahm

As part of Shipnuck’s reporting, there was a conversation in which Mickelson called LIV Golf “manipulative and coercive.” Mickelson thought the conversation was private, not for the world to hear.

Mickelson and Shipnuck have been at odds ever since, with the rumors surrounding Rahm representing the latest chapter.