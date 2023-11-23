Revealed: Kim Kardashian secretly HATED Kendall Jenner’s very cheeky best dressed Met Gala outfit (and was furious when North let it slip)

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Kardashian took her eldest daughter North West to New York so she could attend the Met Gala, and started a minor rift with Kendall Jenner.

Kim, 43, Kendall, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26, all showed up to the Met Gala in very different looks, and while most seemed to enjoy Kendall’s unique black one-piece look with a flared cape, Kim apparently wasn’t a big fan .

After the gala ended, Kim was relaxing in her hotel room with family when she instructed North, 10, to tell Aunt Kendall what she said about the dress.

Kim says to her daughter in the room, “Besides, North, you need to have some kind of loyalty. When mommy talks shit about people, you can’t tell them,” as North and Penelope both laugh.

Kim asks, “Why would you tell Aunt Kendall I hated her outfit?” They show Kendall and Kylie in a joint confession as Kendall – who recently starred in a racy Calvin Klein ad – explains what happened.

“Kim told me all night long saying, ‘No no no, it’s great, it’s great, your looks are great. I love it, I love it, I love it,” Kendall begins.

“And then North and Penelope were in my room afterwards and I said, ‘Oh guys, who was your favorite of the night?’ And they said, “You were actually our favorite.” And I was like, “Oh my God, stop, really?” And they were like, ‘Yes, we really loved yours, you were our favorite,’” Kendall added.

“And I’m like, ‘Your mom said she really liked my look too, and she’s like, ‘She lied.’ She told me she didn’t like the way you looked,” Kendall says, shocking Kylie.

Kendall admits, “I was surprised. Anyway, but I was North’s favorite so that’s all that matters, and Penelope,” as Kylie adds, “the kids always know.”

Back in Kim’s room, North says, “Because you didn’t,” Kim explains, “But still.” There’s something about honesty, and there’s something about loyalty, or having your mother’s back.”

North explains, “But you never told me not to tell. I always don’t tell when you say not to tell.’

Kim says confession: ‘What happened when Kendall sent us two options, telling us which one I should wear? This black and white one or this all white one. So I said, ‘Wow, I liked the white one better,’ and dark little North tells her that.”

Kim says to the camera in her room, “There’s nothing I’d rather do than not go to the after-parties tonight. I may have a little FOMO, but I feel really good about this decision,” as North comes out of the room screaming, making Kim laugh.

Kim confesses, “North definitely has a few things to learn, but she has the biggest heart and I feel so lucky that I got to share this experience with North and Penelope. This is my happy place. Just out of my dress, in my pajamas, eating pizza with my family, just chilling, couldn’t be happier.”

Later, North watched the Met Gala red carpet arrivals on TV with Kim’s stylist Danielle Levi and when rapper Yung Miami walked the red carpet with several pearl necklaces draped over her, North said, “Ooh, she’s beautiful, stop just copying my mother with those pearls, if you know what I mean,” laughs Danielle.

North adds that she loves Lala Anthony’s red carpet outfit, adding a “shout-out” to her as Kim admits in confession: “All North wants to do is judge people’s outfits and they likes to criticize. North is like the new Joan Rivers, if you ask me.”

North responds to an unseen male Met Gala attendee by saying, “What the hell is he wearing?” You want to stand out and all, but blue?’

Kim adds, confessionally, “And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a ten-year-old, you know, so I never do that, but it stings a little.”

North also gives another shout out to Paris Hilton, adding, “Paris Hilton is the best. She had known my mother for about 100 years. I’m not saying my mother is 100 years old.’