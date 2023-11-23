Hero Warrawong mum’s life-changing injuries after she was ‘stabbed repeatedly while trying to break up teenage girl gang fight’ – as girls aged 13, 14 and 15 are charged

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

EXCLUSIVE

A heroic mother-of-two who tried to break up a fight between teenage girls lost a kidney and is in an induced coma after being stabbed multiple times.

Kristie McBride, 39, was stabbed in the head and torso outside a house on Wiget Way, Warrawong, in the Illawarra region of New South Wales, south of Sydney, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Four teenage girls aged 13, 14 and two 15-year-old girls were arrested and charged over the alleged attack.

Daily Mail Australia understands that a group of up to five teenage girls, including one aged 12, arrived armed with knives and threatened to stab one of Ms McBride’s young parents.

A family member said the attack was sparked by an alleged cyberbullying incident.

The group of girls allegedly threatened to attack another teenage girl who lived at the Warrawong home.

“They all had knives and said they were going to stab her in the throat,” a relative said.

Kristie McBride, 39, was stabbed in the head and torso outside a house on Wiget Way, Warrawong, south of Sydney, about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

A family member (pictured at the scene with a relative) said the attack was sparked by a suspected cyberbullying incident.

“(Ms. McBride) then ran out and they (allegedly) stabbed her in the driveway.

“They stood there for five seconds and they (allegedly) stabbed her and ran down the road.”

Relatives had gathered at the house after the allegedly threatening messages were sent.

It is understood Ms McBride was not the target of the alleged attack.

She underwent surgery and now temporarily requires a colostomy bag, with her intestines and spleen also damaged in the attack.

The mother is in an induced coma and is expected to remain in the hospital for several weeks.

The young girls accused of being involved in the attack reportedly warned their target of their arrival.

“We don’t know them,” said a relative. “It was after internet fights and they said, ‘We’re coming to fight you, no guns, no cops.’

The family member said he believed the group had brought knives to be “intimidating”, but only one of the girls in the gang – who had come from Sydney – was believed to have inflicted any injuries.

“My mother and I chased the girls down the street to the highway,” the relative said.

“We know she is stable, but we are all devastated inside the house.”

Bloodstained clothes could be seen strewn across the aisle after towels and clothes were used to try to stop Ms McBride’s bleeding.

Ms. McBride remains in hospital in critical condition, police said Thursday.

Neighboring homes on Wiget Way were seen with boarded windows and doors in an area where several homes are considered housing commission properties.

Children’s toys were also seen outside neighboring houses, while a few displayed Christmas decorations.

Bloodstained clothes (pictured) could be seen strewn across the aisle after towels and clothes were used to try to stop Ms McBride’s bleeding.

Children’s toys were also seen outside neighboring houses, while a few had Christmas decorations (pictured)

One resident said violence had become such a common feature in the area that she no longer wanted to take her children to the suburb.

Police confirmed they have charged four teenagers in connection with the attack.

“Earlier today, three teenage girls – aged 13, 14 and 15 – were arrested and charged. They remain before the courts,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

“Following further inquiries, officers attended a house in Narellan Vale and executed a search warrant at 8.45am on Thursday, where they arrested a 15-year-old girl.

“She was taken to Narellan Police Station and charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

“He was refused bail to appear in a children’s court today.”