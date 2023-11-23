Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie shuts down suggestions she has bad blood with Taylor Swift as she sets the record straight on headline that claimed she is ‘trying to avoid’ pop star’s spotlight

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kylie Kelce, wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, was quick to clarify that she has no bad blood with Taylor Swift or the attention surrounding the pop star.

The entire Kelce family has been in the spotlight in recent months after Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce started dating the singer.

And while being in the spotlight may not be Kylie’s “cup of tea,” she set the record straight with a headline that said she was trying to “avoid” the Swift spotlight.

“Go watch that video,” she said in a TikTok video on Wednesday with the article in question in the background, encouraging fans to watch her original interview in its entirety for context.

“I said drawing attention to me isn’t my thing. I did not say that. That seems far-fetched to me. You’re reaching!’

The article quoted comments Kylie made when asked about the recent attention her family has attracted due to her brother-in-law’s new romance during an interview with Spectrum News.

“It’s not exactly my thing to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” Kylie said Sunday after hosting a hockey clinic in Kansas City.

The mother of three, who married Jason in 2018, appreciated the attention her family has received in recent months and acknowledged it brought more exposure to her hockey clinic.

“Ultimately,” she shared, “if it creates these kinds of opportunities where we can leverage my network and figure out how we can impact a community that has been so kind to the entire Kelce family, I’m so happy to do something this way.” to be able to give back to Kansas City.”

She added that she studied communications in college and said of the cameras: “I like to be behind them, that’s my bread and butter.”

In her TikTok, Kylie also mentioned another headline that referenced fellow Philadelphia Eagles woman Annie Elliot, who is married to kicker Jake Elliott, and mocked her packing skills.

“These tabloids,” she said, “I’m going to tell you what we in Philadelphia really believe in our hearts: fuck off and find out.”

Born in Philadelphia, Kylie played collegiate hockey at Cabrini University in Eastern Pennsylvania.

She is a huge Eagles fan and regularly attends her husband’s games, including Monday night’s Super Bowl rematch between Jason’s Philadelphia and Travis’s Kansas City.

She would have been much happier than she was at the end of the Super Bowl, when the Eagles exacted revenge on the Chiefs with a 21-17 comeback victory.

Kylie and Jason share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, who the couple welcomed in February.

Kylie revealed ahead of last season’s Super Bowl that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis is the “absolute best uncle” to her and her husband’s little girls at the Eagles center.

“It’s really funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks (the girls) might like him more than Jason,” she told People. “He is the absolute best uncle you could imagine.

“I tell everyone, he comes to our house to visit and the poor man doesn’t sit on the couch because our daughters will say, ‘No, no, you sit on the floor. We’re going to do a puzzle. We’re going to build blocks. We’re going to do this, we’re going to do that.’ ‘

Kylie insisted she has tried to tell the Chiefs star he can turn down his niece’s many demands, but he admitted he can’t say no to the three-year-old.

“Our oldest, she’s our boss,” Kylie said. “She’s our ring leader, and she has question after question about him. And I’m like, “Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?”

“He said, ‘Yeah, I don’t think I can do that.’ And so he will do it.

“She’ll say, ‘Jump up and down.’ He will do it. “Roll on the floor,” he will do it. “Be the pony.” He will do it. So he’s all in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, through and through.”