Dozens, journalist included, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

NNA -nbsp;The occupation warplanes Thursdaynbsp;launched several raids on citizensrsquo; homes in Nuseirat and its camp in the central Gaza Strip, and Jabalia to the north, killing and injuring dozens.

WAFA correspondent said that photojournalist Mohammad Moin Ayyash was killed, along with a number of his family members after the warplanes bombed his house in Nuseirat.

He added that the occupation aircraft launched violent raids on citizens#39; homes in the Nuseirat camp, killing and injuringnbsp;dozens of civilians.

Eyewitnesses explained that the occupation aircraft bombed two homes owned by Kurd family in the vicinity of Abu Hosni Street area in Deir al-Balah in the middle of the Gaza Strip, killing hree citizens and wounding dozens.

In the north, dozens of civilians were killed and injured in Israeli raids that targeted a number of citizensrsquo; homes in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, where the occupation warplanes bombed the Salem familyrsquo;s home near the Imad Aqel Mosque, and the Hamad familyrsquo;s home.

The number of slain Palestinians in the bombing of Abu Musamah family home in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, rose to 14, and at least 13 wounded, who were transferred to Nasser Medical Hospital, while civil defense and ambulance crews continue to search for missing people under the rubble.–WAFA

