BBC lists Lebanon’s Aziza Sbeity among 100 Women 2023

NNA – The BBC has revealed its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2023, which includes Lebanese sprinter, Aziza Sbeity.nbsp;

Celebrated as quot;the fastest Lebanese woman in historyquot; after breaking the country#39;s 100m record, Aziza Sbaity recently made headlines again as the first black athlete from her country to clinch gold at the West Asian and Arab championships this year.

Born to a Liberian mother and Lebanese father, she moved to Lebanon aged 11, where she was confronted with racism and colour-based classism.

Athletics became her avenue to self-discovery and empowerment and fuelled a commitment to advocacy.

She uses her position to talk about racism in the country and champion inclusivity and equality, and she collaborates with schools and universities to inspire Lebanon#39;s youth.

Among other listed in BBCrsquo;s 100 Women 2023 are attorney and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d#39;Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmatiacute;, AI expert Timnit Gebru, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Hollywood star America Ferrera and beauty mogul Huda Kattan.

In a year where extreme heat, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters have been dominating headlines, the list also highlights women who have been working to help their communities tackle climate change and take action to adjust to its impacts.

The list also includes 28 Climate Pioneers, named ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28.

