Islamic Resistance mourns five martyrs who fell in Israeli airstrike in Beit Yahoun

NNA – The Islamic Resistance on Thursday mourned five of its martyrs who fell in an Israeli airstrike conducted on Wednesday evening in the southern Lebanese town of Beit Yahoun of Bint Jbeil district.

Among the fallen martyrs is the son of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Head, MP Mohammad Raad.nbsp;

The Islamic Resistance released a statement expressing pride in the martyrdom of its members ldquo;All the Way to Al-Qudsrdquo;:nbsp;

-Abbas Mohammad Raad, known as ldquo;Siraj,rdquo; from the town of Jbaa in Southern Lebanon.

-Khalil Jawad Shehimi, nicknamed ldquo;Siraj,rdquo; from the town of Markaba in Southern Lebanon.

-Ahmad Hassan Mustafa, nicknamed ldquo;Malak Houla,rdquo; from the town of Houla in Southern Lebanon.

-Mohammad Hassan Ahmad Sheri, nicknamed ldquo;Karbala,rdquo; from the town of Kharbet Salim in Southern Lebanon.

-Bassam Ali Kanjo, nicknamedldquo;Abu Hussein Thaer,rdquo; from the town of Shaqra in Southern Lebanon.

