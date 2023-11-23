Palestine Red Crescent says 190 people evacuated from Shifa Hospital

NNA – The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Wednesday that 190 wounded and sick people, as well as their companions and several medical teams, had been evacuated from the Shifa hospital in Gaza City to other hospitals in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

quot;Today, the Palestine Red Crescent and the United Nations teams evacuated 190 wounded and sick people, their companions, and a number of medical teams from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to other hospitals in the southern part of the #Gaza Strip, while many other wounded and their companions along with the medical staff are still in the hospital,quot; the PRCS said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The PRCS added that the evacuated people had been transferred to the European Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, and the dialysis patients had been transferred to Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in the city of Rafah.

The PRCS also said 14 Red Crescent ambulances, two UN buses and other vehicles participated in the evacuation.

quot;The evacuation process lasted for almost twenty hours as the convoy was obstructed and subjected to careful inspection while passing through the checkpoint that separates northern and southern Gaza, hence putting the lives of the wounded and sick people in danger. Furthermore, three paramedics and a companion of a wounded person were detained, the latter and two paramedics were later released, while the third paramedic, colleague Awni Khattab is still detained until this moment,quot; the statement said.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

=======R.H.