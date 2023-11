NNA -nbsp;Eighty-two more Russian nationals and their family members have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip, the Russian emergencies ministry said.

quot;As of the evening of November 22, as many as 82 compatriots and their families crossed the Rafah checkpoint,quot; it said, adding that now they are heading for Cairo, where the ministry organized a crisis management center.–TASS

