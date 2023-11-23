Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    Lawsuit Alleges Racist South Dakota Hotel Is at It Again

    Lawsuit Alleges Racist South Dakota Hotel Is at It Again

    The Department of Justice reached an agreement with South Dakota’s Grand Gateway Hotel earlier this month which stipulated that owner Connie Uhre would have nothing to do with the direction or overview of the company or its subsidiary businesses after she made public comments discriminating against Indigenous Americans.

    Now, a year after the Justice Department launched an investigation stemming from complaints alleging racism, the hotel is under fire again for anti-Indigenous practices—this time, allegedly at the hands of the owner’s son, Nick Uhre.

    In October, Ryan and Jessica White filed a lawsuit against Grand Gateway Hotel and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino in Rapid City after the married couple and their family allegedly had their reservation canceled at check-in after traveling from Wisconsin.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

