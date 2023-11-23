Watch the incredible moment an Eastern black rhino is born at Chester Zoo – raising fresh hopes for the critically endangered species

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This heartwarming video shows the incredible moment a critically endangered eastern black rhino was born at Chester Zoo.

Footage shows Zuri, the rhino mother, finally giving birth after a 15-month pregnancy.

Keepers say it is extremely rare for a rhino to give birth during the day, providing a rare opportunity to see a healthy calf born.

With only 600 eastern black rhinos left in the wild, this little rhino is not only cute, but it is also an important part of conservation efforts.

Emma Evison, rhino team manager at Chester Zoo, said: “The arrival of this precious newborn is another positive step in safeguarding the species.”

Just a few days old, the calf is already running around her enclosure, where keepers say she and her mother are inseparable.

Chester Zoo shared the exciting news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), showing the calf being delivered to a bed of soft sand.

The video also shows the baby rhino’s first steps as it follows its mother around the enclosure and begins to explore the world.

Ms Evision said: “Watching the calf safely enter the world, before our very eyes, was simply the most incredible privilege.”

A later video posted on X shows the calf running and following its mother everywhere.

“The most important thing now during these first few days is for mama Zuri and her new baby to spend some time bonding and getting to know each other,” Mrs. Evision added.

‘Until now, the pair have been inseparable and the little one is fed regularly and is already gaining size and weight.

“She’s very curious and full of energy, which is just great to see.”

On social media, commentators sent their congratulations and good wishes for the newborn.

X commenters shared their excitement over the birth of the adorable calf and congratulated the zoo for its conservation efforts.

Her keepers say the calf eats well and is full of energy, although she spends most of her time following her mother around the enclosure.

WHY IS THE BLACK RHINO POPULATION DECLINING? Black rhinos have been killed in increasing numbers in recent years as transnational organized criminal networks have become more involved in rhino poaching and the illegal rhino horn trade. Uncontrolled hunting in colonial times was historically the main factor in the decline of black rhinos. Today, the main threat is poaching for the illegal trade in their horns, according to the WWF. Powdered horn is used in traditional Asian medicine as a supposed cure for a variety of illnesses, from hangovers to fever and even cancer. The recent increase has been driven primarily by demand for horn from upper-middle-class citizens in Vietnam. In addition to its use in medicine, rhino horn is purchased and consumed solely as a symbol of wealth.

‘That’s amazing, great news!’ one commenter wrote, while another added: ‘Who couldn’t fall in love?’

For one of the world’s rarest mammals, the birth of a healthy calf is a major victory for conservationists.

The illegal trade in rhino horn, from the traditional Asian medicine market, has brought the eastern black rhino almost to the brink of extinction.

In the wild, 95 percent of the population has been wiped out, with small numbers remaining in Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

However, conservation projects are beginning to take some positive steps toward restoring the species’ population.

Figures released this year show that, for the first time in more than a decade, eastern black rhino numbers are increasing slightly.

Chester Zoo was also part of a program that released a group of rhinos bred in European zoos into the protected Akagera National Park in Rwanda.

Mike Jordan, Director of Animals and Plants at Chester Zoo, says it is “incredibly positive news that conservation efforts across Africa have led to a small recovery in rhino numbers, providing some much-needed respite – we know there is still There is still a lot of work to do.” made.”

“Zuri and her new arrival are testament to the unwavering dedication of conservationists here in Chester and around the world, who are working to safeguard these incredible animals and ensure they thrive into the future,” he added.