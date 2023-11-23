Girls Aloud make their FIRST public appearance since confirming eagerly-anticipated reunion as they beam while heading to Radio Two

<!–

Girls Aloud made their first appearance since confirming their reunion when they took to Zoe Ball’s radio show on Radio Two on Thursday morning.

Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh plan to hit the road in May and June 2024 to mark 21 years this month since they and the late Sarah Harding won Popstars: The Rivals.

The girls put on a sensational show before their interview as they strutted into the BBC studios in a range of chic looks.

Taking the lead was Nicola, who opted for a checked skirt suit consisting of a blazer with a ruffled collar and a fitted waist, alongside knee-high brown boots.

Cheryl wore black leather trousers with a crisp blue shirt and blazer, while she kept the chill out with a burgundy turtleneck underneath.

Nadine stunned in a black leather dress with ruffles to accentuate her tiny waist, while she paired it with a cropped gray blazer.

Next up in a pantsuit was Kimberley, who wowed in her denim two-piece with large gold buttons.

Since confirming the news, the group revealed that they haven’t recorded any new music, but simply want to celebrate their back catalogue.

Cheryl revealed they had been discussing the plans for some time, but shelved the idea when Sarah – who died in September 2021 – was diagnosed with cancer.

She said in a statement: “We all started talking a few years ago about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20th anniversary. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing to celebrate.

‘But when Sarah got sick, all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon.”

The group plans to use the tour to “celebrate” their late friend.

Cheryl added, “But now I think there’s an energy there that makes it feel good. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the bond and the right time to celebrate that we can still do this 21 years later. That is a great honor in many ways.’

Kimberley said: “Over the past year we have felt this outpouring of love – obviously towards Sarah, but really towards all of us as a group.

“And I think it rekindled something in all of us.” It feels like something has changed and it feels like the right time to celebrate Sarah and the 20th anniversary that we didn’t celebrate at the time.”

The group hopes fans will enjoy the tour as much as they do.

Nadine said: ‘Girls Aloud is a band that has had such a huge impact on people’s lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people.

‘So it feels like a shame and a shame for us not to do something again. We want to have that moment with the fans that we can all enjoy together.”

