Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Newly appointed Greek Ambassador visits Audi

    By

    Nov 23, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Beirut Metropolitan, Bishop Elias Audi, on Thursday welcomed the newly appointed Greek Ambassador to Lebanon, Despina Koukoulopoulou, who said after the visit:

    ldquo;Today I visited for the first time, few days after my arrival to Lebanon, His Eminence Metropolitan Elias Audi. It was a blessing for me. I had the opportunity to meet the person, his work, and he shared his faith and his love with me and I really feel blessed to start serving Greece and Lebanon and our relations and our orthodoxy in Lebanon. So with His blessings I feel stronger today and with love in my heart.raquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann appeared flustered on the second day of his defamation trial

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    Transform Thanksgiving Leftovers into a Culinary Delight: Leftover Turkey Enchiladas Skillet Recipe

    Nov 23, 2023
    News Politics

    Israel-Hamas protests disrupt life in Democrats’ convention city

    Nov 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann appeared flustered on the second day of his defamation trial

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    Transform Thanksgiving Leftovers into a Culinary Delight: Leftover Turkey Enchiladas Skillet Recipe

    Nov 23, 2023
    News Politics

    Israel-Hamas protests disrupt life in Democrats’ convention city

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    Yes, Sam Altman is back as OpenAI’s CEO, but we still have lots of unanswered questions

    Nov 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy