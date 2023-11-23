Newly appointed Greek Ambassador visits Audi

NNA – Beirut Metropolitan, Bishop Elias Audi, on Thursday welcomed the newly appointed Greek Ambassador to Lebanon, Despina Koukoulopoulou, who said after the visit:

ldquo;Today I visited for the first time, few days after my arrival to Lebanon, His Eminence Metropolitan Elias Audi. It was a blessing for me. I had the opportunity to meet the person, his work, and he shared his faith and his love with me and I really feel blessed to start serving Greece and Lebanon and our relations and our orthodoxy in Lebanon. So with His blessings I feel stronger today and with love in my heart.raquo;

