NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, who is currently on an official visit to Qatar, met with Qatari Minister of Transport, Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, with whom he discussed bilateral relations in the fields of transportation, and ways to enhance economic partnership in these fields and take it to a higher level.

For his part, the Qatari Minister assured Salam of Doha#39;s readiness to assist Lebanon within the transport sector.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=================R.H.