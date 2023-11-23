Mikati chairs financial meeting at Grand Serail, welcomes Ambassadors of China and Egypt

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Grand Serail, during which the Ministry of Finance and the Lebanese Central Bank discussed the best means to maintain monetary balance in the Lebanese markets, so as to positively affect the USD exchange rate.

In the presence of Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, Mikati later welcomed Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Qian Minjian.

On emerging, the Chinese Ambassador said, ldquo;Today, I had the honor to meet with His Excellency the Prime Minister and to convey to him the Chinese Prime Ministerrsquo;s felicitations marking the 80th independence of the Lebanese Republic.rdquo;

Minjian also relayed to the Prime Minister the Chinese governmentrsquo;s decision to extend USD one million in cash as urgent assistance to the displaced Lebanese who received injuries during the ongoing clashes on the southern Lebanese border with occupied Palestine.

The Prime Minister separately welcomed the newly appointed Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, who paid him an acquaintance visit upon assuming his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

