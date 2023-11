NNA ndash; Israeli enemy reconnaissance drones are still hovering over southern Lebanese villages in the western and central sectors, reaching the southern coastal city of Tyre, our reporter said on Thursday, adding that the Israeli enemy has been simultaneously firing incendiary bombs at forests in the southern town of Alma al-Shaab.

Meanwhile, enemy artillery shelling has also targeted the vicinities of Majdal Zoun and Tayr Harfa in south Lebanon.

