Patriarch Al-Rahi, Supreme Islamic Shiite Council’s Al-Khatib broach latest local and regional developments

NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, on Thursday welcomed a delegation representing the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council headed by Vice President of the Council Sheikh Ali al-Khatib.

During the meeting, Al-Rahi regretted that the ongoing war in the Gaza strip ldquo;has sadly taught us that the world is indifferent to human sufferings.rdquo;

ldquo;Humanity has lost its value in this era; we pray for God to put an end to all this evil because the war on Gaza makes us understand and realize that the real intention is to exterminate the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian peoplersquo;s right to possess a state of their own. However, this cause shall never die because the truth is above everything else,rdquo; Rahi said.

The Maronite Patriarch also revealed an intention to contact MP Mohammad Raad to offer him condolences upon the martyrdom of his son in an Israeli airstrike.

ldquo;We look forward to joining our hands together and continuing our spiritual service. It is essential to convene our spiritual summit to unify our stance; this meeting restores confidence to our people who have lost trust in everyone and do not see any new prospects,rdquo; Al-Rahi added.

In turn, Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, affirmed that the ongoing regional developments blatantly violated all the human values before the entire world.

Moreover, al-Khatib deemed UNIFILrsquo;s role insufficient ldquo;strictly recording Israeli attacks without prompting any action by the Security Council.rdquo;

quot;The Lebanese people must demonstrate a united stance before the world to safeguard the country amid the prevailing circumstances,rdquo; al-Khatib said, calling for setting political differences aside and opting for national unity instead.

