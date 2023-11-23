Transform Thanksgiving Leftovers into a Culinary Delight: Leftover Turkey Enchiladas Skillet Recipe

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude, and an abundance of delicious food. As the holiday festivities wind down, we often find ourselves wondering how to repurpose the Thanksgiving feast leftovers creatively. Fear not! In this article, we present an enticing solution that infuses a Mexican twist into your post-Thanksgiving repast — the Leftover Turkey Enchiladas Skillet.

Maximizing Thanksgiving Leftovers with a Flavorful Fiesta

Don’t relegate leftover turkey to mundane sandwiches. With just a handful of ingredients and a dash of culinary creativity, you can elevate those remnants into a savory and satisfying enchilada skillet, transforming your leftovers into a culinary masterpiece that will delight your taste buds.

Ingredients for Leftover Turkey Enchiladas Skillet:

Shredded leftover turkey (4 cups)

1 diced onion

2 minced garlic cloves

1 diced bell pepper (any color)

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

1 can diced tomatoes

1 cup enchilada sauce (mild, medium, or spicy)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups shredded cheese (cheddar or Mexican blend)

8-10 small corn tortillas

Step-by-Step Instructions for Leftover Turkey Enchiladas Skillet:

Preheat and Prepare: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). While the oven heats, chop vegetables and shred the leftover turkey.

Sauté Vegetables: In an oven-safe skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add diced onion and bell pepper and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Add minced garlic and cook for an additional minute, until fragrant.

Build Flavor: Stir in shredded turkey, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, ground cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Allow the mixture to simmer for 5-7 minutes to meld the flavors.

Enchilada Sauce Infusion: Pour in the enchilada sauce, ensuring even coating. Stir well and let it simmer for an additional 2-3 minutes.

Layering Goodness: Arrange small tortillas on top of the mixture, partially submerged in the sauce. Generously sprinkle shredded cheese over the tortillas.

Bake to Perfection: Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly, and the tortilla edges turn golden.

Garnish and Serve: Allow the skillet to cool for a few minutes. Garnish with fresh cilantro, avocado slices, or a dollop of sour cream. Serve directly from the skillet for a rustic presentation.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions):

Q1: Can I use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving for this recipe?

A1: Absolutely! Shredded leftover turkey adds a rich flavor, making it a perfect choice for this enchiladas skillet.

Q2: Can I experiment with different cheese types?

A2: Certainly! Whether it’s cheddar, Mexican blend, or pepper jack, feel free to choose your favorite cheese for a personalized touch.

Q3: How can I add more spice to the dish?

A3: Spice enthusiasts can enhance the heat by adding a dash of hot sauce or diced jalapeños to the mix.

Conclusion:

Leftover Turkey Enchiladas Skillet offers a delectable solution to make the most of your post-Thanksgiving feast. This one-pan wonder not only minimizes kitchen cleanup but also transforms your leftovers into a fiesta of flavors. For a delightful and satisfying solution to Thanksgiving leftovers, try this recipe and relish the flavors that your family and taste buds will thank you for. Enjoy the culinary adventure!

