NNA – Hasbaya – National News Agency correspondentnbsp;reported that the Israeli enemyrsquo;s Al-Samaqa site was targeted by the resistance with guided missiles, and the enemy responded by bombing the outskirts of Kfar Shuba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar.

An enemy drone also targetednbsp;the outskirtsnbsp;of Kfar Shuba#39;s Al-Shuqaiq area,nbsp;with two missiles.

