Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saturday, November 25, 2023

    By

    Nov 23, 2023 ,

    NNA ndash;

    Time nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Topic

    3:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Book signature of ldquo;A Homeland of Silkrdquo; by Fadia Ali Ismail, at the invitation of the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, at the Beirut International Arab Book Fair – Seaside Arena.

    3:30 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Book signature of a ldquo;Call of Truthrdquo; by Dr. Rania Kafrouni Farah, and ldquo;Our Breath in Color and Imagerdquo; by engineer Charbel Mouawad at the invitation of Friends of White Knowledge Association – Esoteric Science at the Beirut International Arab Book Fair at the Seaside Arena, the waterfront.

    4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;The Tiro Art Association and the Istanbouli Theater organize the sixth session of the Palestine Cultural Days Festival, under the slogan ldquo;Cultural Resistancerdquo; at the Lebanese National Theater, in the city of Tyre.

    5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Book signature of the ldquo;The Groomrsquo;s Stationrdquo; by the Dean of the Higher Doctoral Institute at the Lebanese University, Professor Mohamed Mohsen, at the 65th Beirut Arab Book Fair – Seaside Arena Center – Beirut Waterfront.

    6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; A lecture by the Friends of White Knowledge Society – Esoteric Science titled ldquo;Highlights on the Facts of Dreams: Their Symbols and their Meaningsrdquo; by the founder of the first Esoteric Science Center in Lebanon and the Arab world, Dr. Joseph B. Majdalani, delivered by engineer Haifa Al-Arab, at the lecture hall of the Beirut Arab International Book Fair 2023.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ======================R.H.

    By

