NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Thursday received in his office, Belgium#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Koen Vervaeke, with whom he broached the general situation.

Major General Baissari also received UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, General Aroldo Lazaro, with whom he discussed the developments in the region and the role undertaken by UNIFIL to ensure security and stability in South Lebanon.

=============== L.Y