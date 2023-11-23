Surprising Thanksgiving leftovers you should NEVER feed your dog because they can cause seizures and hallucinations

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Most pet owners will want to share the joy with their dogs on Thanksgiving Day by offering them food from their feast.

But, experts have revealed 10 leftovers that canines should not eat because they can cause serious health problems.

These include turkey skin, anything high in dairy, and some spices that It can cause hallucinations and seizures in high doses.

Below is the complete list of foods you should keep away from your pup during the holiday season.

Experts have revealed 10 Christmas foods that dogs should not eat; Otherwise, owners may have to spend the night at the veterinary clinic.

Stuffed

Chunks of bread mixed with spices and topped with gravy make a great Thanksgiving side dish.

But there are several reasons why you don’t want your dog to consume this product.

Many recipes call for chopped onion and garlic, which can be toxic to dogs.

This is because onions and garlic have alliums, which contain toxins called disulfides and thiosulfinates, which can damage red blood cells and cause anemia. If your dog has eaten onions, garlic or leeks, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Commercial fillers may also contain xylitol, a natural sweetener, which can cause seizures or coma if your dog ingests large amounts.

Xylitol can draw water into the intestines or can be fermented by bacteria present in the intestines, pet experts warn.

Cranberry sauce with grapes

Fresh, dried cranberries can be a good treat for your dog, but some recipes call for grapes that are toxic to our furry friends.

Another characteristic Christmas dish is cranberry sauce; While berries are safe for canines, sugar and other ingredients are not.

WHAT TO DO IF YOUR DOG HAS BEEN POISONED Always contact your veterinarian immediately if you suspect your pet has ingested anything that could harm them. Never watch or wait, as many symptoms can take hours or days to manifest; By then, it might be too late. You should always take the packaging and remains of whatever you think may have caused it. This will help vets estimate how much has been ingested, allowing them to establish exactly what could be responsible. Veterinarians will also be able to identify a possible antidote for possible poisoning.

But you can save some blueberries for your dog when you prepare the dish.

Veterinarians at the ASPCA Poison Control Center (APCC) discovered in 2021 that grapes, raisins, and raisins are poisonous to dogs due to the tartaric acid in grapes.

When consumed, dogs may experience vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration.

Cranberry sauce also contains large amounts of sugar that can cause gastrointestinal upset.

Others ask for brandy, which can be problematic.

Veterinarians urge pet owners not to give alcohol to dogs because it can cause seizures or breathing difficulties that require hospitalization and supportive care.

Mashed potatoes

This side dish should not be given to dogs because the recipe calls for milk and butter, according to petMD.

Dairy products can cause diarrhea and other digestive problems in your pup and can also trigger food allergies, which may manifest in your pet as itching or a rash.

Most dogs cannot digest lactose, just like humans.

Mashed potatoes also contain large amounts of fat, which are likely to cause a group of digestive disorders associated with persistent symptoms of constipation, bloating, reflux, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramps.

High fat can cause a rise in your dog’s blood sugar, which can be fatal for people with diabetes.

Dogs with diabetes also cannot Process large amounts of carbohydrates.

Casseroles

Most stews are full of heavy creams, butter, oils, and salt that can cause stomach problems.

Green bean and sweet potato casserole are popular Thanksgiving dishes, and although they are often on every table in America, experts warn that they are dangerous for dogs.

This is because they are full of heavy creams, butter, oils and salt which can cause stomach problems.

The most common cause of food intolerance in dogs is dairy products because canines lack the enzyme that breaks down the lactose in dairy products.

Some recipes include garlic and onion, which are toxic to pets and can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite.

Even if a dish is based on a dog-safe vegetable, such as green beans or sweet potatoes, it is still toxic to your pup.

Christmas breads

Christmas fruitcake passes itself off as bread, but it is more of a dessert. It is deadly for dogs because it is loaded with raisins.

Even a few fallen raisins can cause kidney failure and are fatal to dogs.

This is due to the tartaric acid found in grapes; raisins are just a dried version of the fruit.

Desserts

While we love apple pie, pumpkin pie, and chocolate cake, these sweet and delicious desserts can be dangerous for dogs.

Dogs will go to great lengths to get these treats, but experts warn against leaving treats within reach because certain treats can be toxic.

Chocolate is toxic to dogs because it contains theobromine, a compound found in coca plants, which can cause several problems in your pet.

These include tremors, excessive urination, seizures, and increased body temperature.

Chocolate also contains caffeine and dogs can only process it slowly, allowing it to build up in their systems.

And artificial sweeteners in desserts, like xylitol, can be deadly in small amounts.

Symptoms of xylitol poisoning in dogs include vomiting, followed by symptoms associated with the sudden drop in your dog’s blood sugar, such as decreased activity, weakness, staggering, lack of coordination, collapse, and seizures.

Dip

Americans love to smother turkey, make mashed potatoes, and stuff it with gravy, and even though the food is made with meat, it is dangerous for dogs.

The sauce has quite a bit of fat and quite a bit of salt, so it is not very good for dogs to eat regularly or in large quantities.

Some salsa recipes also use cooked onion, onion powder, onion oil, or garlic granules, all considered toxic to dogs.

If your pup consumes too much sauce, he may experience an upset stomach with mild vomiting and diarrhea.

Food seasoned with nutmeg.

Nutmeg is the holiday spice, with slightly nutty, sweet, and woody flavors that pair well with zucchini bread, creamy spinach, and pumpkin soup.

But the warm spice contains myristicin, a narcotic that can cause hallucinations in pets.

A toxic dose can be as little as one teaspoon of ground nutmeg per two or three of whole nutmeg. After your pet eats nutmeg, symptoms can appear quickly, including vomiting, tremors, seizures, lack of coordination, and extremely high blood pressure.

turkey bones

While turkey is the main event of Thanksgiving, experts warn that the bones can easily splinter when a dog chews on them.

Brittle bones can break into small, sharp pieces that can puncture their mouth and cause intestinal blockages.

Princeton Veterinary Hospital revealed that if you suspect your dog has eaten a turkey bone, look for signs of pain and bleeding in his stool.

oily skin

Oily skin is also off-limits to dogs due to the high saturated fat content that contributes to weight gain and heart disease in animals.

However, the skin is difficult for dogs to digest and can cause vomiting and diarrhea soon after consuming it.

Fat from turkey skin can cause pancreatitis, a condition in which the pancreas becomes inflamed and swollen due to the numerous enzymes in fatty skin.