French Foreign Ministry calls for swift implementation of Israel-Hamas agreement

NNA -nbsp;On Thursday, France urged for the quot;full implementationquot; of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, which includes a truce in airstrikes and fighting, and stipulates the release of hostages and prisoners quot;without further delay.quot;nbsp;

The foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre stated that Paris reiterates the call for the quot;immediate release of all hostages,quot; adding, quot;We call for the full respect of the terms of this agreement,quot; emphasizing that the wait for the families of the hostages has been quot;harsh and unbearable.quot; — AFP

