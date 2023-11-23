(Update) Islamic Resistance executes series of operations against Israeli enemy

Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    nbsp;NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Thursday executed a series of operations against the Israeli enemy along the southern border with occupied Palestine.

    On Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 08:30 a.m. (Beirut Time), the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli infantry gathering at the Al-Dhaira site, the Jal al-Alam site, and the Birkat Risha site. All attacks were executed with precision, resulting in direct hits on the enemy positions, a statement by the Islamic Resistance read.

    At 09:00 a.m., the Islamic Resistance continued its assault, successfully targeting an Israeli infantry deployment near the Sarsquo;saa settlement. The operation resulted in direct hits, inflicting significant damage on the enemy forces.

    At 9:15 a.m., the Islamic Resistance targeted and destroyed a Merkava tank located at the Al-Raheb site using a guided missile. Subsequently, when an Israeli infantry force arrived at the tankrsquo;s location, they were targeted with guided weapons, leading to casualties among the enemy ranks.

    At 10:15 a.m., the Islamic Resistance directed forty-eight Katyusha missiles towards the Ein Zeitim base near the city of Safed, the headquarters of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 91st Division. The attack resulted in a direct hit on the base.

    At 9:30 am, the Islamic Resistance executed a precision strike on the Khirbet Maer site and its positions using advanced missile weaponry, achieving a direct hit.

    Subsequently, at 11:00 am, the Islamic Resistance continued its strategic operations by targeting a residence within the Al-Manaranbsp;settlement, where Israeli enemy soldiers were stationed. Employing two guided missiles, they achieved precise hits on the designated target.

    Also at 11:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a precise operation targeting an assembly of Israeli enemy soldiers situated near the Al-Rahib and Tal Shaar sites. Employing appropriate weaponry, thenbsp;fighters successfully inflicted direct casualties upon the enemy forces.

    At 1:50 pm on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the enemyrsquo;s Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.

    At 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the enemyrsquo;s Ramia site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.

    At 2:27 pm on Thursday afternoon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the enemy#39;s Jal al-Alam site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.

