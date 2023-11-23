Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    Army chief meets Russian Ambassador, Commander of Canadian 1st Division

    NNA – nbsp;Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday received, at his Yarze office, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, accompanied by Russian Military Attacheacute;, Colonel Yuri Penkov.

    Maj. Gen. Aoun then received Commander of the Canadian 1st Division, Brigadier General Louis Lapointe, in the presence of Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stephanie McCollum, and Canadian Military Attacheacute;, Lieutenant Colonel Gino Chretien.

    Discussions touched on the general situation in the country and developments on the southern border.

