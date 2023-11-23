Berri broaches latest developments with Ain El-Tineh visitors, meets Caretaker Ministers of Defense, Industry and Sports and Youth, receives Independence congratulations message from his Russian counterpart

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, with whom he broached the general situation, and the latest political, security and field developments, as well as the situation of the military institution.

Speaker Berri also received Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, who conveyed to him a congratulations message on the occasion of Lebanonrsquo;s Independence Day, from the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.

The visit was an occasion to discuss the general situation and political and field developments, in light of Israel#39;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, especially the continuing Israeli attacks on the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.

Berri also met Caretaker Minister of Industry, Georges Bouchikian, and Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. George Kallas, with whom he discussed the latest political developments

nbsp;On the other hand, Berri contacted the head of the ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; parliamentary Bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, offering him condolences for the martyrdom of his son as a result of the airstrike carried out by the Israeli occupation last night.

Berri also contacted Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah, and offered him condolences on the passing of his mother.

