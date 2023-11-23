Furious social media users say they’re being bombarded with Threads notifications on Instagram – here’s how to turn them OFF on your device

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s been almost five months since the arrival of Meta’s social networking service, Threads.

But instead of enjoying the new app, many people on social media seem annoyed by the mere reminder that it exists.

Instagram users have noticed that they are being bombarded with notifications from Threads trying to get them to switch to the new app.

One user said she still receives notifications from Threads on Instagram even after deleting her Threads account.

If you keep seeing push notifications on Instagram about Threads, here’s how to turn them off.

One frustrated user said, “INSTAGRAM, stop sending me Threads notifications,” and added, “Your app sucks.”

One user said she still receives notifications from Threads on Instagram even after deleting her Threads account.

Disable Instagram push notifications – On Instagram, tap your profile photo in the bottom corner. – Tap the three horizontal lines, followed by ‘Settings & Privacy’ – Tap ‘Notifications’ and then activate the ‘Pause all’ option – Select how long you want to turn off push notifications for: between 15 and 8 hours Please note that this only disables ‘push notifications’ (the ones that appear on the smartphone screen when the app is not open) It doesn’t stop the Instagram heart icon from turning pink every time Meta wants to inform us about activity in Threads.

Affected users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure, with one saying that Meta is “trying to drag Instagram users into Threads.”

Another user said, “INSTAGRAM, stop giving me Threads notifications,” adding, “Your app sucks.”

Another posted: ‘Thread notifications now reach the linked Instagram account… Is there a way to deactivate the thread account?’

One X user called Threads “an epic fail” because it likes to “force notifications through Instagram.”

When a user receives a notification on Instagram, the heart icon at the top of the app receives a small pink dot.

Typically, by clicking the heart icon, users can see Instagram-related activity, such as another user liking or commenting on a photo.

But now Instagram notifications tell users that someone “recently posted a new thread,” even though Threads and Instagram are two separate apps.

Meta owns Threads and Instagram, as well as other social media platforms WhatsApp and Facebook, and may be trying to increase the number of Threads users.

Instagram users can temporarily disable all ‘push notifications’ (those that appear on the smartphone screen when the app is not open) by heading to the app’s settings.

However, this doesn’t stop the heart icon from turning pink every time Meta wants to inform us about activity in Threads once we’re in the Instagram app.

MailOnline has contacted Meta about stopping Threads notifications on Instagram for good.

Threads, which is closely linked to the Instagram app, allows users to share text posts up to 500 characters in length, as well as links, photos and five-minute videos.

An X user called Threads “an epic fail” because it likes to “force notifications through Instagram”

‘I don’t want Threads notifications on Instagram!: Users took to Twitter to share their frustration

Annoyed social media users have noticed that they are being bombarded with notifications from Threads on Instagram.

It is well known that Meta has created the Threads app to be closely integrated with the Instagram app.

For example, when people originally start a Threads account, the app simply uses their Instagram account username.

What’s more, anyone who wants to use Threads must have an Instagram account, so there is no Threads without Instagram.

And until recently, people who had signed up for Threads were stuck with it, unless they wanted to lose their Instagram account too.

It wasn’t until earlier this month that Meta began allowing users to delete their Threads account while keeping their Instagram account.

Now, with Threads notifications on Instagram, Meta may be trying to direct users to the new app to increase user numbers and help it rival Elon Musk’s X (formerly known as Twitter).

Social media consultant Rhea Freeman said she wasn’t surprised to see Threads notifications on Instagram, as she expected Meta to take advantage of the tight integration between the two.

“As Threads seems to have gone a little quiet, it’s a way of reminding people and also indicating that things are still happening there,” he told MailOnline.

The Threads ‘text-based chat app’ has a very familiar text feed, profile layout, and even blue checkmarks, much like X (Twitter).

Threads got off to a decent start when it launched in July, but has since lost quite a bit of momentum and seems unlikely to usurp X.

A staggering 70 million people downloaded Threads in the two days after its release on July 5, a figure that reached 150 million in one week.

However, the number of people actually using the app each day plummeted from 49 million on July 7 to just nine million in early August, according to Similarweb.

However, throughout October, Threads managed to recover to around 33 million daily active users, according to Apptopia.

Still, this pales in comparison to X, which had about 240 million daily active users as of last month, according to DemandSage.