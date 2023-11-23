Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    Manchester United ‘could lose Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the Africa Cup of Nations in January’ with right-back approached to represent DR Congo

    Manchester United 'could lose Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the Africa Cup of Nations in January' with right-back approached to represent DR Congo

    DR Congo has approached Aaron Wan-Bissaka to play for them
    The Africa Cup of Nations will run from January 13 to February 11 next year
    By Sami Mokbel for MailOnline

    Published: 08:56 EST, November 23, 2023 | Updated: 09:09 EST, November 23, 2023

    Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been approached by the Democratic Republic of Congo to play for them in the Africa Cup of Nations.

    Wan-Bissaka has three England Under-21 caps and is keen to pursue a senior career with the Three Lions.

    But there is huge competition at right-back with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tino Livramento among the players vying for a right-back role with Wan-Bissaka.

    And DR Congo has moved to take advantage of the deadlock in the 25-year-old’s international career with England.

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka could play for DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations

    Wan-Bissaka is of Congolese descent and has rejected previous attempts by the African nation to convince him to entrust his international future to them.

    The defender, who has played for DR Congo Under-20s, has yet to make a final decision on whether to accept the offer.

    The former Crystal Palace player has been called up by the England seniors once before, but was forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate’s side in 2019 due to injury.

    If Wan-Bissaka accepts the offer, United will be without their most important defender for a period around the turn of the year.

    The tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast, starts on January 13 and ends on February 11.

