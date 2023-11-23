Gemayel receives Ambassador of Finland to Lebanon

NNA -nbsp;Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel met with the Ambassador of Finland to Lebanon Anne Meskanen with talks featuring high on the latest developments in the region and their reprecussions on Lebanon.

During the meeting, talks stressed the necessity of protecting Lebanon by adhering to international resolutions, especially UN Resolution 1701, and the role of Finland in this context by contributing to the international peacekeeping forces tasked with maintaining peace in the south.

The meeting was attended by Kataeb Political Bureau Member Joelle Bou Abboud, Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abadallah, as well as member of the party#39;s Foreign Affairs Department Ghiwa Kosseifi. — Kataeb.org

nbsp;

==================