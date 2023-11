NNA – Tyre- Israeli enemy warplanes launched raids on the Ain al-Zarqa area, the Jabal Suwayd area opposite Zebqin from the western side, the Al-Saffarjal area between Majdalzoun and Shihin, as well as on west of Naqoura#39;s Labouneh area.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;