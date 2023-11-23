Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    News

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams Accused of Sexual Assault

    By

    Nov 23, 2023 , , , ,
    New York City Mayor Eric Adams Accused of Sexual Assault

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams could soon be facing down a $5 million lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993.

    In a summons with notice filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, the accuser also lists defendants as the city of New York, the New York Police Department transit bureau and the Guardian Association of the NYPD, a fraternal organization for Black law enforcement professionals.

    The claims were filed under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows accuser to pursue sexual assault claims past the statute of limitations. The groundbreaking legislation, which led to a stream of lawsuits against powerful men, is scheduled to expire tomorrow.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck is FINALLY ‘on its way’ to stores in North America, Elon Musk promises

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    Cervical screening uptake plummets to 10-year low: One in three women skipped vital smear test that protects against cancer

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    The 8 craziest things that George Santos did after he was elected to Congress

    Nov 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck is FINALLY ‘on its way’ to stores in North America, Elon Musk promises

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    Cervical screening uptake plummets to 10-year low: One in three women skipped vital smear test that protects against cancer

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    The 8 craziest things that George Santos did after he was elected to Congress

    Nov 23, 2023
    News

    The Top 12 Thanksgiving sales and deals to shop ahead of tomorrow’s rush

    Nov 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy