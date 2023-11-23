New York City Mayor Eric Adams Accused of Sexual Assault

Mike Segar/Reuters

New York City Mayor Eric Adams could soon be facing down a $5 million lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993.

In a summons with notice filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, the accuser also lists defendants as the city of New York, the New York Police Department transit bureau and the Guardian Association of the NYPD, a fraternal organization for Black law enforcement professionals.

The claims were filed under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows accuser to pursue sexual assault claims past the statute of limitations. The groundbreaking legislation, which led to a stream of lawsuits against powerful men, is scheduled to expire tomorrow.

