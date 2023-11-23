Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    The Top 12 Thanksgiving sales and deals to shop ahead of tomorrow’s rush

    Before Black Friday officially begins, it’s worth taking a moment to check out the Thanksgiving sales as these are the deals many stores will be running with all weekend. 

    We’ve unearthed some huge discounts, like the lowest ever price for a PS5 with Spider-Man 2, an all-time low on AirPods Pro 2, monthly streaming from Hulu for 99 cents, an LG OLED TV for $550, and more. Dive into our highlights below, and don’t forget to keep checking in on our roundup of the best Black Friday deals this weekend, too. 

    We’ve added a handy list below if you’d prefer to shop around stores for even more Thanksgiving sales. Keep scrolling to see our favorite picks so far, though.

    Thanksgiving sales are live at these stores:

    Amazon: 50% off electronics, kitchen, tech, & clothing items
    Apple: The latest Apple products and accessories from $99
    Adidas: Deals on shoes, leggings, and other workout gear
    Beauty: Deals on makeup, skincare, & hair tools at Amazon
    Best Buy: Savings on TVs, tablets, laptops, & headphones
    Cheap TVs: Great deals on top brands
    Christmas: Deals on ornaments, clothes, & trees
    Dell: Great prices on flagship Inspiron and XPS laptops
    DreamCloud: 40% off every mattress
    Lowe’s: Huge deals on major appliances
    Nectar: 40% off sitewide
    Nordstrom: 30% off some of your favorite brands
    Samsung: Up to $2,000 off high-quality electronics
    Toys: All the best toys & board games at a discount
    Walmart: Kitchen essentials, tech necessities, and more
    Wayfair: Huge markdowns on furniture, rugs, & home decor

    Looking for more deals? You’ll find our largest selection on our Black Friday deals roundup. If you’re worried you’re looking a tad too early, one category that seems to have locked in its deals for now right through Cyber Monday is streaming apps. So head on over to our Black Friday streaming deals guide to save, frankly obscene, amounts of money on the likes of Hulu, Peacock, and more.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

