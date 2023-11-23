Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck is FINALLY ‘on its way’ to stores in North America, Elon Musk promises

<!–

The first Cybertrucks are on their way to stores in North America, Elon Musk promised, ahead of the vehicle’s official launch next week.

The first Cybertrucks will be introduced to customers on November 30 in a special live-streamed event at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, featuring Musk.

Musk said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter): ‘Cybertrucks are on their way to Tesla stores in North America!’

When the vehicle was unconventionally unveiled in 2019, Tesla promised deliveries would begin in 2021, but production was hit by delays that Musk says are related to the price of batteries.

Musk unveils the vehicle in 2019 and promises a 2021 launch date.

Musk has promised that the first vehicles are on the way (X)

This month, Cybertrucks went on public display outside venues such as New York’s Lincoln Center.

Musk revealed on a Tesla earnings call that full mass production of the vehicle would not begin until 2024.

Musk said in a conference with analysts in October: “We are in the last lap of the Cybertruck.”

Up to 1.5 million buyers are believed to have already paid $100 to reserve a Cybertruck, one of the most anticipated electric vehicle launches in history.

It’s unclear when these buyers will receive their vehicles, as display models head to stores.

The vehicle is an all-electric truck with an angular body and is expected to start at $50,000.

Musk was left blushing after one of the truck’s windows shattered during its launch in 2019.

He said the company aims to produce a quarter of a million trucks a year by 2025, but said the vehicle’s unique design means the company faces challenges scaling production.

Musk said in an earnings call this year: “We dug our own grave with the Cybertruck.” It is one of those special products that only appear from time to time. And the special products that appear from time to time are incredibly difficult to bring to market to achieve volume and be prosperous.”

While the Cybertruck starts at almost $40,000, Tesla offers a variety of add-ons, such as a $24,000 ‘Space Camper’ that turns the truck into a mobile home.

Several leaked photos of the interior surfaced earlier this year, believed to have been taken during Elon Musk’s shareholder day last week.

The images have not been confirmed, but show a huge interior screen, futuristic-looking seat controllers and a bare cockpit.

The Cybertruck has an estimated battery range of up to 500 miles and will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

Musk has blamed battery supply issues for the vehicle’s repeated delays, saying each Cybertruck would have cost $1 million if it had gone on sale in 2021.

The Cybertruck has had more than 1.5 million pre-orders, according to TCD, and analysts predict it could change the automotive market.

Sam Korus of investment firm ARK Invest wrote in an analyst note: “Today, most automakers fund the development and sales of unprofitable electric vehicles with profits from their self-powered truck sales.” for gasoline. “If Cybertruck disrupted that profit center, traditional automakers could end up in trouble.”